More pancakes?
BILL THORNLEY

SPOONER– Come early and come hungry to the big Tri-County Dairy Breakfast, on Saturday, June 11 at the Washburn County Fairgrounds.

Sponsored by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, the hugely popular breakfast is returning after being away due to COVID-19 concerns.

