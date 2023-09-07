Buddies at the beach tried to beat the heat on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Town & Country Days in Shell Lake. The big lake was a popular place to be as temperatures soared into the 90s. This youngster tried to cool her dog off a bit with a quick walk in the water.
St. Francis middle school student Anabelle Lambert enjoyed her time at the Washburn County Historical Museum during Shell Lake Town & Country Days. She was thinking about the chocolate s’mores she bought at the Chocolate Fest hosted by the Washburn County Historical Society.
The Tom Scott Memorial Regatta was held under perfect weather conditions on Shell Lake on Saturday, Sept. 2, during Town & Country Days. The crowd could watch the race from shore or out on pontoon boats.
With Shell Lake in the background, kids got together for a group photo on the main drag following the Kiddie Parade at Shell Lake’s annual Labor Day weekend celebration, Town & Country Days.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
The Lake Run kicked off Shell Lake Town & Country Days early on Saturday morning. A stormy sky, some sprinkles and even a bit of lightning did not keep the runners from hitting the trail.
Bill Thornley
Larry Samson
Cherub Gronning is giving it all she has at the Kid’s Pedal Pull at Town & Country Days. The Peddle Pull is is one of many free events for the children that makes the three-day festival a family event
Larry Samson
Larry Samson
Five-year-old Annastoria Davis of Wauwatosa showed off her dance moves while warming up before the Fastest Kids Race Saturday morning.
Regan Kohler
Eager children in the 0- to 2-year-old competition of the Fastest Kids Race took off on Saturday for a 45-yard dash in Industrial Boulevard.
Regan Kohler
The flag team lead the Shell Lake Marching Band during the Grand Parade at Town & Country Days. The crowd lining the streets applauded the drill team’s skill.
Bill Thornley
Breakfast is served! Hot pancakes and sizzling sausages were on the menu at the Drive In/Fly In Breakfast at the Shell Lake Airport.
Bill Thornley
Local author David Tindell shared his works at the Town & Country Days craft fair Saturday.
