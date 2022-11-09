Tourist office

SPOONER – The Washburn County Tourism Association is having a get-together to thank outgoing Executive Director Michelle Martin on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Round Man Brewing Co. in Spooner.

Martin is moving on to a new adventure after 13 years with the association. The get-together will thank her for her years of dedication to the tourism industry in Washburn County, including her involvement in getting Minong on the map as a “tourist destination.”

