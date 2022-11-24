...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine
Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Burnett and Washburn
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac
Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog may make bridge decks slippery.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Barron Electric Cooperative employees Nellie Cupp, Dan Ripplinger, J.T. Gunderson and Ben Brede helped distribute potatoes to local food pantries, including Washburn County Food Pantry, represented by Mark and Cindy Fagerstrom.
Barron Electric Cooperative delivered 250 pounds of potatoes to the Birchwood Food Pantry. Pictured are Barron Electric Cooperative employees Sue Dau and Roger Erickson, Kathy and Roger Menk of the Birchwood Food Pantry and Barron Electric Cooperative employees Jordan Ellison and Deidra Meyer.
BARRON - Concern for community is a trademark of cooperatives and one of the seven cooperative principles. Barron Electric Cooperative and employees recently teamed up with member Nuto Farms to purchase and deliver over 3,000 pounds of potatoes to 13 food pantries in Barron, Birchwood, Cameron, Chetek, Cumberland, Hayward, Prairie Farm, Rice Lake, Shell Lake, Spooner and Turtle Lake.
The potatoes were delivered to the food pantries in time for families to enjoy their Thanksgiving meal.
