Northwoods Technical College student Alicia Wessman of Cumberland shares a farewell hug with Amanda Nickels of Shell Lake, who took part in a recently completed six-week program through Ventures Unlimited. Students from the college worked with area adults who had intellectual and developmental disabilities, resulting in positive feedback from all involved.
Bill Thornley
Brooke Becker of Shell Lake displays a big smile following the completion of a six-week program with occupational therapy students from Northwood Technical College.
Bill Thornley
Student Brandon Groskopf of Almena holds a cup given to him on the final day of the program as he says good-bye to Angie Jaeger.
Bill Thornley
Everybody had a big smile, but the moment was a little bittersweet, as developmentally disabled adults bid farewell to the Northwoods Tech students who they had been working with for six weeks. The program was a big success, and could come back next year.
SHELL LAKE – The holiday season often brings a feeling of warmth, even during the coldest days. During a recently completed six-week program at Ventures Unlimited in Shell Lake, that warmth was very evident as Northwoods Technical College students and disabled community members formed a strong bond.
In September, Anna Polzin, an occupational therapy assistant (OTA) instructor at Northwood Technical College in Rice Lake, sent out a memo. The OTA program was recruiting members of the community to participate in the wellness group that was being offered throughout the fall.
