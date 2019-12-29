Some of the contractors who worked on the Stone Lake Senior Center were recognized for their contributions Thursday, Dec. 19, at a luncheon held at the new facility. They included (from left) Rob Lee of Buck Country Builders, Mike Bogenscheider, Paul Manka of Stone Lake Properties and Stone Lake Lumber LLC, Paul Manka Jr. of Stone Lake Lumber, Joe Paffel of Buck Country Builders, Scott Moran and Jerry Greiner of Stone Lake Heating, Dennis Ruid of Dennis Ruid Excavating, Jack Manka of Stone Lake Lumber, Jerry Ruid of Dennis Ruid Excavating, and Pastor Tim Young of Stone Lake Wesleyan Church.