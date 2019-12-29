Senior Resource Executive Director Wenonah “Joey” Johnson asked all of the contractors who attended the noon meal at the new Stone Lake Senior Center on Thursday, Dec. 19, to stand up and be recognized.
Several of the contractors who worked on the building were present for a ham dinner.
Developers Paul Manka and Mike Bogenscheider of Stone Lake Properties and Stone Lake Lumber LLC, said most of the contractors donated either their labor or materials at discounts to make the center a reality.
Contractors included Buck Country Builders, Dennis Ruid Excavating, Nowak Concrete, Dunn Rite Electrical, Randy Patko Plumbing, Stone Lake Heating, Todd Petit Drywall, Northland Insulation and AJ and Sons Home Improvements.
Manka noted his sons, Paul Jr. and Jake, also donated weekend labor to see the completion.
Also honored at the event was Pastor Tim Young of the Stone Lake Wesleyan Church. The church allowed the Senior Resource Center to use its facility for noon meals for several months before and during construction of the new center.
“We have to thank the whole Stone Lake community for everything that happened down here,” Johnson said. “If it wasn’t for the Stone Lake community and the contribution they gave and the things they did for us, none of this would be possible, so thank you very much.”
The center opened in mid-October. During its first six weeks the new center served over 400 breakfasts and 700 lunches. It currently serves between 20 and 25 for breakfast and lunch five days a week.
Anyone can eat at the center for breakfast or lunch. They are asked to call the night before so the cook can properly prepare the right amount. The number to call is 715.865.2025.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.