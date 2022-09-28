cranberry festival

Stone Lake Cranberry Festival logo

 Festival logo

STONE LAKE – The 44th-annual Stone Lake Cranberry Festival will celebrate the town’s heritage Saturday, Oct. 1.

Over 30,000 guests will come to Stone Lake to enjoy autumn, and there will be over 300 vendors, artisans, crafters, food and hospitality areas throughout town.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments