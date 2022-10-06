...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Grand Marais to Taconite Harbor MN, Taconite Harbor to
Silver Bay Harbor MN, Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two
Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Two racers steer their homemade crate cars down the Main Street hill at the Stone Lake Cranberry Festival Saturday, Oct. 1.
Hayward Boy Scouts from Troop 70 and Springbrook VFW members prepared to carry a huge U.S. flag in the Stone Lake Cranberry Festival parade. The flag was part of a patriotic ceremony during the parade.
Stone Lake Cranberry Festival royalty for 2022 are (L-R) Junior King Gage Olson, Junior Queen Hartlin Olson, Junior Prince Gustavo Lagunas Morales, Junior Princess Grace Koch, Senior Queen Connie Schield and Senior King Marlo Schield.
Terrell Boettcher
Terrell Boettcher
Visitors at the Stone Lake Cranberry Festival carried umbrellas during light rain showers, which occurred for about an hour at mid-day Saturday.
Terrell Boettcher
Visitors at the Stone Lake Cranberry Festival look over a display of large pumpkins from Greensleeves Farm of Shell Lake.
Terrell Boettcher
