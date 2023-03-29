SPOONER — The Spooner High School drama department presented “The Red Velvet Cake War” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten to delighted audiences over the past weekend.

The hilarious “Red Velvet Cake War” centers around the Verdeen cousins and the family antics during a dysfunctional family reunion in Sweetgum, Texas. The audiences were treated to a parade of wildly eccentric Verdeens as they gathered on the hottest day of July, smack-dab in the middle of Texas tornado season.

