There were many laughs and frantic moments in the comical “Red Velvet Cake War,” presented by the Spooner Drama Department. Here, “cousins” Miranda Schroeder, Justine Swanson and Emma Voeltz enjoy some laughter together.
There were many laughs and frantic moments in the comical “Red Velvet Cake War,” presented by the Spooner Drama Department. Here, “cousins” Miranda Schroeder, Justine Swanson and Emma Voeltz enjoy some laughter together.
Bill Thornley
Cee Cee Windham, played by Elisha Skluzacek, provided plenty of comical insight into daily life in Sweetgum, Texas, with her radio show.
Bill Thornley
Play director Bob Thornley, who has produced plays at SHS for 35 years, welcomes the audience to “The Red Velvet Cake War.”
Bill Thornley
It was a stare-down between Gaynelle Verdeen Bodeen, played by Miranda Schroeder, and nasty LaMerle Verdeen Minshew, played by Sevanna Burke.
Bill Thornley
The shocked looks on the faces of Emma Voeltz and Miranda Schroeder are priceless as the discover hidden family secrets.
Bill Thornley
One-eyed Newt Blaylock, played by Trayden Wilson, delivers a curly, blonde wig for the family reunion.
Bill Thornley
In his 90s, elderly Aubrey Verdeen, played by Seth Rosenberg, had many comical moments in the play.
SPOONER — The Spooner High School drama department presented “The Red Velvet Cake War” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten to delighted audiences over the past weekend.
The hilarious “Red Velvet Cake War” centers around the Verdeen cousins and the family antics during a dysfunctional family reunion in Sweetgum, Texas. The audiences were treated to a parade of wildly eccentric Verdeens as they gathered on the hottest day of July, smack-dab in the middle of Texas tornado season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.