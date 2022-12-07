...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow is ongoing. Total snow accumulations of one to
three inches.
* WHERE...Douglas, Burnett and Washburn Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and potentially
limited visibility on roadways for the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The Ave Generosa Choir, a group of area musicians, capped off the Intermezzo Music Club’s Advent Concert Sunday, Dec. 4, at Spooner Wesleyan Church. The Music Club’s annual show features area youth and adult musicians and helps benefit the club’s scholarship fund. Pictured are (back, L-R) Karen Jones, Alex Snarski, Connie Mohawk and James Van Heel and (front, L-R) Bethany Deneen, Eric Kringle, Director Holly Bacha and Jeremy Rhea.
The Intermezzo Music Club members kicked off the Advent Concert at the church with “Christmas Wish (Londonderry Air). Members are Mary Hemshrot, Deb Shipman, Kathy Johnson (on piano), Janet Oakland, Betsy Andrea, Janet Medley, Faith Tasker, Dena Kunkel, Lynnea Lake, Greta Linton and (not present) Trinke Alexander.
Regan Kohler
Intermezzo Music Club scholarship winner Charles Juza performs “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” on his trombone Sunday evening at the highly attended Advent Concert.
Regan Kohler
Scholarship winner Serena Lu plays “Fantasy in D Minor” on the piano Sunday evening.
Regan Kohler
Regan Kohler
Soprano singer and club scholarship winner Isabella Ripley sings “Light of the World.”
Regan Kohler
Flutist Lisa Kiener-Barnett plays "Angels We Have Heard on High," accompanied by her husband, Pat Barnett, on piano.
Regan Kohler
Scholarship winner Tyler Dorweiler performs "What Child Is This?" on baritone saxophone.
Regan Kohler
Heather Fleishauer performed a “Carol of the Bells Medley” on her cello Sunday night.
