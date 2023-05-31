Above: The moments ticked away for the Spooner High School class of 2023 during commencement on Friday, May 26. Here, members of the class were together for the very last time as seniors before getting diplomas.
Along with many smiles, there were a few tears as classmates and friends parted ways. Some had been together since kindergarten days. Now they will take the next step in their journey. Congratulations, class of 2023!
Hugs and smiles were many at the Washburn County Alternative High School Graduation Ceremony at Spooner High School on May 24. Here, graduate Lily Sanchez embraces teacher Sue Mooney during presentation of diplomas.
Bill Thornley
Presenting the class of 2023! Members of the Washburn County Alternative High School graduating class worked hard and earned their diplomas on Wednesday, May 24.
Bill Thornley
RIGHT: With a winning smile, Spooner class of 2023 graduate Kameron Richards celebrated moments after commencement.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
Leading the way for the Spooner High School class of 2023, valedictorian Cody Busch and salutatorian Wyatt Garrett led the seniors into the auditorium at commencement.
