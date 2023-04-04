AmericanRedCrossLogo

SPOONER — The Spooner Area Blood Drive will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Thursday, April 20, from 1 to 7 p.m. and Friday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The church is located at 1790 Scribner St. in Spooner.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments