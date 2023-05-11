The Spooner High School Select Choir, under the director of Greta Linton, earned a first at the Wisconsin School Music Association State Solo Ensemble Festival held Saturday, May 6, in Eau Claire. The annual event hosted by University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire attracts the top high school musicians from northern Wisconsin.
The Shell Lake Jazz Band, under the direction of Ben Kunselman, made their annual appearance to the festival, and they earned a second for their performance. To earn a trip to the State Festival, the band had to earn a Star First at the Regional Festival that was held this year in Prairie Farm High School.
Shell Lake junior Vicki Christenson earned a first with her alto saxophone. She is talking to the adjudicator after her performance. The advice she is given will help to make her an even better musician. Shell Lake came away from the festival with six firsts and two seconds.
Levi Thornley of Spooner earned a second with his musical theatre solo and bass solo. He is shown with his accompanist and former middle school teacher, Janet Medley. Medley is a retired St. Francis music teacher. She was Thornley’s music teacher in elementary and middle school.
Seth Rosenberg and Sean Zwisler of Spooner earned a second with their musical theater duet. Zwisler earned a first with his bass vocal solo. Rosenberg earned a second in his musical theatre solo, another two firsts with his bass solo and percussion ensemble. It was a good day for Spooner with 18 firsts and 11 seconds.
Spooner student Elisha Skuluzacek earned a first place with her alto vocal solo and her musical theatre solo.
