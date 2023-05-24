Spooner’s long tradition of excellence in drama rewarded a large number of talented students with Drama Club scholarships thanks to generous donations. Drama instructor Bob Thornley presented the scholarships.
Above: The Spooner-Trego Lions Club presented a total of $12,000 in scholarships to this large group of graduating seniors.
Bill Thornley
Receiving $500 scholarships from the George Vraniak Memorial were Franklin Killinger and Lola Handy.
Bill Thornley
Among multiple scholarships picked up by senior Jacob Solveson was the $300 James G. Salts Memorial.
Bill Thornley
Leaders of the Spooner High School class of 2023, salutatorian Wyatt Garrett and valedictorian Cody Busch were recognized at the ceremony.
Bill Thornley
Spooner Art Club scholarships of $275 each went to seniors Nina Sprenger and Alyza Bluse.
Bill Thornley
Music was important to Joyce Ringlien. The Joyce Ringlien Intermezzo Memorial of $300 went to talented musician Miranda Schroeder.
Bill Thornley
Left: Spooner Fire Chief Darren Vik was on hand to present senior Wyatt Garrett a $500 Spooner Fire District scholarship.
Bill Thornley
Right: Mike Schafer of Spooner Health presented seniors Julia Corbin, Sydney Greenfield and Victoria LaBrie $2,000 each in Partners of Spooner Health scholarships.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
Mike Baker of Barron Electric Cooperative presented Grace Zeien and Olivia Paffel scholarships of $1,000 each.
Bill Thornley
AmVets Post 190 Gregg M. Goslin Memorial scholarships of $1,000 each were presented to Alexis LaPorte and Lola Handy by Commander Joe Weiss.
SPOONER — The school year is coming to a close at Spooner High School and last week, deserving graduating seniors were awarded $74,900 in scholarships from 49 local donors, and a total of $90,650 in total donations, at the class of 2023 Senior Awards Ceremony. Here is a sampling.
