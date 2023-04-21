SASD

SPOONER — Spooner Area School District students will return from summer vacation for the 2023-24 year before Sept. 1, after approval from the School Board at their Monday, April 17 meeting.

According to state statute, school boards can be authorized by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to waive any district requirement on an earlier start date, provided a public hearing is held on the matter. The state says a school may commence the term prior to Sept. 1 only for “extraordinary reasons,” and only if it submits a written request to the DPI asking for an earlier date and detailing the reasons why.

