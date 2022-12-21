Spooner

SPOONER - The Spooner Area School District will be dismissing school early Wednesday, Dec. 21, due to weather.

Dismissal times are 1:31 p.m. at the middle school, 1:45 p.m. at the high school and 1:55 p.m. at the elementary school.

