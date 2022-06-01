Dance

SPOONER – The Spooner School of Dance will hold its 20th-annual recital Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, at 6 p.m. both nights at the Spooner High School auditorium.

There will be ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop and lyrical performances, with 65 students dancing. Graduating senior Charity Petersen will also perform a senior solo.

