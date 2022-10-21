Spooner

SPOONER – The Spooner School Board adopted the 2022-23 tax levy at the annual meeting Monday, Oct. 17.

The levy was set at $16,985,854, with $12,355,750 in the general fund, $4,430,104 in referendum-approved debt and $200,000 in community service funds.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments