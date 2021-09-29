SPOONER– The Washburn County American Cancer Society Relay for Life was not held in person this summer, but funds are being raised to donate to the cause.
If conditions are good next summer the plan is to hold their 25th Relay for Life in Shell Lake on July 15.
For the past 10 years the Spooner Rodeo has never been afraid to “take the bull by the horns” when it comes to giving “Cancer the Boot.”
Throughout the year donations are taken for the June Peterson Memorial Fund at events such as the Media & Sponsor Appreciation BBQ and the Spooner Rodeo. June was the wife of Spooner Rodeo Committee member Chet Peterson, himself a victim of cancer this year. The committee also lost members Andy Lawton, Roy Spexet, and Dave Markgren this year.
This year a donation of $1,926 was made to fight cancer.
“This year’s generous donation of over $1,900 is sincerely appreciated,” said Spooner Rodeo Committee Chairman Dick Fankhauser.
Everyone is encouraged to “saddle up,” take the “reins,” and “giddy up” to fight back against cancer.
“Strive and Jive,” the 25th annual Relay for Live, will be held next summer.
If anyone would like to donate to the 2021 Washburn County Relay for Life, they cancontact Steve Clay at 715.416.3493 or at graniteprof13@gmail.com.
