...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 3 to 6 ft possible.
* WHERE...Taconite Harbor to Silver Bay Harbor MN, Silver Bay
Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth
MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM CST Sunday.
For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through late Sunday
night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 3 to 6 ft possible.
* WHERE...Taconite Harbor to Silver Bay Harbor MN, Silver Bay
Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth
MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM CST Sunday.
For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through late Sunday
night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
The Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo has once again been named the Great Lakes Circuit Large Rodeo of the Year. The 69th Spooner Rodeo takes place July 6-8, and tickets for the award-winning show are now on sale.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.