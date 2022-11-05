Rodeo of Year

The Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo has once again been named the Great Lakes Circuit Large Rodeo of the Year. The 69th Spooner Rodeo takes place July 6-8, and tickets for the award-winning show are now on sale.

SPOONER – The Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo has been selected as the 2022 Great Lakes Circuit Large Rodeo of the Year.

The Spooner Rodeo will receive their award during the Friday performance of the Great Lakes Circuit Finals Rodeo. The Great Lakes Circuit Finals Rodeo will take place Nov. 11-13 in Louisville, Ky.

