Spooner library

SPOONER – Spooner Memorial Library is conducting a shoe drive to raise funds for “Stories in the Park,” a Storywalk on the paved trail in City Park and on school grounds.

A Storywalk is a series of signs that hold pages of a dismantled book. People read the book while they walk and experience nature. The books will change each season.

