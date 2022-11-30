...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island
WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Library Board President Audrey Kevan and Library Director Angie Bodzislaw
SPOONER – Spooner Memorial Library Director Angie Bodzislaw has been recognized as the Wisconsin Library Association’s Demco Librarian of the Year.
Bodzislaw is recognized for her creative thinking and ability to forge partnerships with other community organizations to address local issues. Among her many accomplishments, Bodzislaw’s nomination described her work to combat food insecurity through the development of the Compassion Kitchen and the Books and Bread program. Compassion Kitchen is a service in which the library offers care packages for residents in need of food and other basic living supplies in their lobby during library hours. The Books and Bread program brings books and food to homebound residents.
