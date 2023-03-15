...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible, except 12 to 18 inches in northeast Douglas
County and all of Bayfield County. Winds could gust as high as
40 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band
and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could also create blowing snow
and possibly white-out conditions particularly near the Lake
Superior shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
L-R: Chief Nursing Officer Clint Millter, Spooner Health Human Resources Director Cindy Rouzer and CEO Mike Schafer.
SPOONER — Spooner Health is proud to announce that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in health care experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
“By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, Spooner Health is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve. The caregivers at Spooner Health have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical health care setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement,”said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey.
