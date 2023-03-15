Award

L-R: Chief Nursing Officer Clint Millter, Spooner Health Human Resources Director Cindy Rouzer and CEO Mike Schafer.

SPOONER — Spooner Health is proud to announce that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in health care experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.

“By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, Spooner Health is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve. The caregivers at Spooner Health have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical health care setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement,”said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey.

