Diane Neste, clinical social worker, and Mike Schafer, CEO, both from Spooner Health, speak at the Pause to Give Life flag-raising ceremony.

SPOONER — Spooner Health was among the dozens of hospitals and organizations that celebrated National Donate Life Month by participating in a nationwide Donate Life flag-raising ceremony and moment of silence on Monday, April 10, at 1:08 p.m. This event honored organ, tissue and eye donors and their families, and promoted awareness of organ, tissue and eye donation and the need for more registered donors.

One organ donor can save up to eight lives. This event honored the gifts of life that donors and their families have made possible and recognized the more than 104,000 patients currently waiting for a life-saving transplant, nearly 1,500 of which are right here in Wisconsin.

