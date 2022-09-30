FFA

Pictured L-R: back row – Aubree Becker, Jenna Stumph, Devin Danielsen, Maddie LaPorte, Peyton Steines, Bailey Hinkfuss; middle row – Natalie Vosberg, Alyssa Bambenek, Zoe Bartle, Charlotte Macone, Ande Thompson, Stacey Bernecker; front row – Lexi LaPorte and Linnea Christianson.

 Contributed

SPOONER — As a result of Isaac Hopke serving as the 2022 State FFA secretary, Spooner FFA organized and hosted the FFA Section 1 Fall Leadership Workshop on Monday, Sept. 19, at Spooner High School.

Attending from Spooner’s chapter were Alyssa Bambenek, Zoe Bartle, Aubree Becker, Stacey Bernecker, Linnea Christianson, Devin Danielsen, Bailey Hinkfuss, Lexi and Maddie LaPorte, Charlotte Macone, Peyton Steines, Jenna Stumph, Ande Thompson and Natalie Vosberg.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments