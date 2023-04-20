SPOONER — Spooner FFA members Aubree Becker, Bailey Hinkfuss, Hannah Johnson, Peyton Steines and Jenna Stumph competed in the Section 1 FFA Leadership Development Events (LEDs) in Spooner on Monday, April 10.

The contest is an opportunity for FFA members to demonstrate their skills in public speaking, specifically in the areas of Employment Skills, Quiz Bowl, Parliamentary Procedure, Creed Speaking, Discussion Meet, Extemporaneous Speaking and Prepared Speaking. Members had to receive a first or second place at one of the three District FFA LDEs held across the section to earn the right to compete. Johnson placed first in Creed Speaking, Hinkfuss placed first in Extemporaneous Speaking, Steines placed first in Discussion Meet and Stumph and Becker placed first and second respectively in Employment Skills at the District 1 FFA LDEs held at Northwestern in February. All of the students did a great job in their respective events; Stumph placed first in her event. Only the first-place individuals from sectional contests move on to the state competition at the state FFA Convention held at Madison in June. Stumph will be representing Section 1 in Employment Skills.

