...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding impacts caused by rain and snowmelt continue. Many
area road closures continue. High water conditions persist and any
additional precipitation could quickly result in a return to flood
conditions.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow
Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis. In Wisconsin,
Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and
Washburn.
* WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows remain very high.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1218 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated rivers remain very
high due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is occurring in
the advisory area or impacts from previous flooding remain.
Northeast Minnesota is expected to receive snowfall while
northwest Wisconsin is expected to see rainfall. Expect
steady to falling river levels across the northern tier of
Minnesota. Rain and snowmelt will cause additional flooding
for northwest Wisconsin and areas of northeast Minnesota that
drain into the St. Croix River.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Susie Olson-Rosenbush, Jenna Stumph, Aubree Becker, Peyton Steines, Bailey Hinkfuss, Hannah Johnson — the Spooner FFA competitors at the sectional event.
SPOONER — Spooner FFA members Aubree Becker, Bailey Hinkfuss, Hannah Johnson, Peyton Steines and Jenna Stumph competed in the Section 1 FFA Leadership Development Events (LEDs) in Spooner on Monday, April 10.
The contest is an opportunity for FFA members to demonstrate their skills in public speaking, specifically in the areas of Employment Skills, Quiz Bowl, Parliamentary Procedure, Creed Speaking, Discussion Meet, Extemporaneous Speaking and Prepared Speaking. Members had to receive a first or second place at one of the three District FFA LDEs held across the section to earn the right to compete. Johnson placed first in Creed Speaking, Hinkfuss placed first in Extemporaneous Speaking, Steines placed first in Discussion Meet and Stumph and Becker placed first and second respectively in Employment Skills at the District 1 FFA LDEs held at Northwestern in February. All of the students did a great job in their respective events; Stumph placed first in her event. Only the first-place individuals from sectional contests move on to the state competition at the state FFA Convention held at Madison in June. Stumph will be representing Section 1 in Employment Skills.
