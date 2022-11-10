...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves
8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand
Island WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Building waves may cause localized lake
shore flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Natalie Vosberg and Aubree Becker tour the pig farm at Fair Oaks Farms.
SPOONER — Today’s National FFA Organization has a membership of well over three quarters of a million students nationwide, and it has changed significantly from its humble beginnings. Yet the main mission of FFA — student success — has never been stronger. By delivering an integrated model of education through classroom learning, real-world work experience and activities designed to promote personal growth, FFA and agricultural education help students discover and plan their own unique route to future success.
This year, Aubree Becker and Natalie Vosberg, along with their advisor, Susie Olson-Rosenbush, of the Spooner FFA Chapter, attended the 95th National FFA Convention Oct. 26-28 in Indianapolis. The National FFA Convention is a time to celebrate member and chapter success, to reflect on the accomplishments of the previous year, zip up the blue jacket with pride and to network with business and industry; to become aware of the opportunities that await the members and to connect with other FFA members from across the nation, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
