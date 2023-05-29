...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions will lead to near-critical fire weather conditions
today. Minimum relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent are
expected with south winds of 8 to 15 MPH. These conditions can
lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and
fire danger before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions in Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT MONDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect from 12:00 PM
CDT until 11:00 PM CDT Monday. This advisory affects people living
in Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and Price Counties.
Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy
outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Spooner Farmers Market returns June 10 at fairgrounds
SPOONER — Saturday mornings in Spooner will once again be the time to shop for homegrown meats, local vegetables, beautiful locally grown flowers and much more as the Spooner Farmers Market returns for the season on Saturday, June 10.
The Spooner Farmers Market will take place at the Washburn County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 10-Oct. 14. The fairgrounds are located at 8000 W. Beaverbrook Ave., Spooner.
