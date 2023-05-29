SPOONER — Saturday mornings in Spooner will once again be the time to shop for homegrown meats, local vegetables, beautiful locally grown flowers and much more as the Spooner Farmers Market returns for the season on Saturday, June 10.

The Spooner Farmers Market will take place at the Washburn County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 10-Oct. 14. The fairgrounds are located at 8000 W. Beaverbrook Ave., Spooner.

