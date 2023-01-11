Avengers assemble! (Make that SES superheroes!) The superheroes for December at Spooner Elementary School, in their best crime-fighting costumes, got together with their certificates during the Rails Rally on Jan. 5.
From Captain America to Batman, to Thor, superheroes were in no short supply in the Spooner Elementary School gym during the Rails Rally. Two of the Students of the Month for December were Addley Rosado and Laynahya Sahr.
It was a proud moment for the little December superheroes at Spooner Elementary School as they earned certificates for excellence in Perseverance. Here, Principal Chris Berghammer presents a certificate to Boden Fox.
Avengers assemble! (Make that SES superheroes!) The superheroes for December at Spooner Elementary School, in their best crime-fighting costumes, got together with their certificates during the Rails Rally on Jan. 5.
Bill Thornley
From Captain America to Batman, to Thor, superheroes were in no short supply in the Spooner Elementary School gym during the Rails Rally. Two of the Students of the Month for December were Addley Rosado and Laynahya Sahr.
Bill Thornley
Getting together for some good school spirit on a snowy Jan. 5 in the Spooner Elementary School gym, students and teachers gathered for their Rails Rally.
Bill Thornley
Joining in the fun of the Rails Rally were members of the Spooner School Board, surrounded by dozens of excited children.
Bill Thornley
It was a proud moment for the little December superheroes at Spooner Elementary School as they earned certificates for excellence in Perseverance. Here, Principal Chris Berghammer presents a certificate to Boden Fox.
SPOONER – “Perseverance” is pushing yourself to work through challenges and obstacles. At Spooner Elementary School during the month of December, perseverance was on the minds of the children, even as jingle bells jingled and images of Santa’s visit danced in their little heads.
On Thursday, Jan. 5, during their Rails Rally, the December Superheroes put on their capes and masks for their efforts in perseverance for the month.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.