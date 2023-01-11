SPOONER – “Perseverance” is pushing yourself to work through challenges and obstacles. At Spooner Elementary School during the month of December, perseverance was on the minds of the children, even as jingle bells jingled and images of Santa’s visit danced in their little heads.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, during their Rails Rally, the December Superheroes put on their capes and masks for their efforts in perseverance for the month.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments