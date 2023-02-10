...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island
WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI
and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Spooner Area School District Supt. Dr. David Aslyn (L) and High School Principal Dennis Scherz recognized school nurse Leah Foley for her work ensuring students’ needs are met in all buildings, and her compassion.
Supt. Dr. David Aslyn (L) and Middle School Principal Josh Fizel recognized long-term physical education substitute teacher Leslie Gudmunsen for her positive energy and excellent job providing high-quality instruction, at the Feb. 6 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Regan Kohler
SPOONER – The Spooner Area School District is looking to continue its PreK through fourth-grade Character Strong curriculum into grade five.
At the Monday, Feb. 6 Committee of the Whole meeting, Middle School Principal Josh Fizel said the elementary school has been doing “Purposefull People,” a research-based social and emotional learning and character curriculum, which was approved in August 2022. This curriculum offers opportunities for exploration in social interaction, problem solving, conflict resolution, decision making and self-regulation. Fizel said it is a tool for teachers and students to connect on a daily basis. This ties in with the district’s mission statement, “Preparing each student for a successful future.”
