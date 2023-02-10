SPOONER – The Spooner Area School District is looking to continue its PreK through fourth-grade Character Strong curriculum into grade five.

At the Monday, Feb. 6 Committee of the Whole meeting, Middle School Principal Josh Fizel said the elementary school has been doing “Purposefull People,” a research-based social and emotional learning and character curriculum, which was approved in August 2022. This curriculum offers opportunities for exploration in social interaction, problem solving, conflict resolution, decision making and self-regulation. Fizel said it is a tool for teachers and students to connect on a daily basis. This ties in with the district’s mission statement, “Preparing each student for a successful future.”

