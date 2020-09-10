SPOONER– Spooner City Council approved extending the city’s contract for North Ambulance to operate in Spooner to 2025 at its September 1 monthly meeting.
Last month council moved to extend the service for one year at a 30% to 40% increase in cost which North Ambulance was requiring, however City Administrator Bill Marx said that since then the company had proposed a five-year term contract at about a 27% increase (from approximately $52,000 to $66,000) which possibly could change with what he described as an improved service at a cost.
Marx explained that currently a primary ambulance is in service 16 regular hours per day, 8 a.m. to midnight, and eight hours “off premise call” (the drivers would be on call from home), midnight to 8 a.m., with a second ambulance 12 hours per day off premise call.
The extended contract would upgrade the eight hours of service of the primary ambulance from midnight to 8 a.m. to “on premise call” where drivers stay at a house at the ambulance facility.
Marx said that Sawyer County and Wascott-Gordon pay more per capita for their ambulance services as well as Burnett County, which he explained has advanced life support consisting of some higher trained personnel and more sophisticated equipment. Spooner, which now has basic life support service, also would have the option to upgrade to advanced.
Marx said that if some Washburn County communities should decide not to participate, for instance those on the fringe opting to go with Burnett County, that it would then increase the cost to the remaining participating communities.
Marx said some of the cost could be levied but would be limited to 4% to 5% of the increase.
