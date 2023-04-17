SkillsUSA

These Spooner High School students will head to the State SkillsUSA competition to compete in technical and trade skills. L-R: SkillsUSA parliamentarian Zachary Jahnke, president Tyler Bauer, advisor Kyle Linton, vice president Conner Brown and secretary Theron Barton.

 Regan Kohler

SPOONER — Four Spooner High School students will return to the 50th-annual SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference in Madison April 25-27, where they will compete in trade, skilled and technical competitions.

Sophomores Theron Barton and Zachary Jahnke, junior Conner Brown and senior Tyler Bauer, who participate in the local SkillsUSA program with their advisor, Kyle Linton, are excited to compete once again at the Alliant Energy Center.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments