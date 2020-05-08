SPOONER– The queen and princess for the 67th Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo will be chosen in competition on Saturday, May 9.
As of press time, six young ladies from the area will compete.
Tryouts will be on Saturday, May 9, starting at 10 a.m. in the Spooner Rodeo Arena with horsemanship competition.
Crowning of the new Rodeo Royalty will take place at 2:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, crowning will take place outside this year, and appropriate distancing will be observed.
Interviews will be held in the Oscar Johnson Room at the Washburn County Fairgrounds and are closed to the public. Only one contestant and three judges will be allowed in the room at one time.
Everybody who might attend the competition is urged to be cautious and maintain safe spacing.
Although the Spooner Rodeo Parade has been canceled because of COVID-19, at this point the 67th annual Spooner Rodeo is still scheduled to go on, Thursday through Saturday, July 9-11.
The girls in competition have prepared their own biographies, which appear here.
Ashlynn Norton
Hello! My name is Ashlynn Norton. I am 17 years old and currently a junior at Spooner High School. I’m the oldest daughter of Dustin and Cecilia (Tina) Norton, and have five younger siblings.
In high school, I’m involved in FFA, Expert Engineer, Youth Apprenticeship, and serve as a Smiles Mentor for troubled youth.
In June of 2019, I earned my certificate as a nursing assistant and currently work as a CNA at Shell Lake Healthcare Center. After high school, I plan to attend Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake, to obtain my associate’s degree in Nursing.
I have been an active member of 4-H for nine years. I’m the president of my 4-H Club, Go-Getters, and have held the position of vice-president in past years. I have been involved in the Washburn County Horse Project for seven years. I show both pleasure and gymkhana at the fair. I have been a part of the Washburn County 4-H Drill Team in past years.
I started riding horses when I was six years old, and have since been in love with the sport. Outside of horseback riding, I enjoy walking my dog Koda and spending time in Wisconsin’s great Northwoods.
While I don’t own a horse, I currently lease a purebred Arabian gelding named Jack. I have shown him for a few years in local shows and at the Barron County Fair. We enjoy going for trail rides and showing in the pleasure discipline. Jack is no stranger to the Spooner Rodeo Arena, he has carried previous queens during their reigns and loves running flags during the performances. This isn’t his first rodeo!
I have been going to the rodeo for as long as I can remember. It has been a goal of mine to serve as a representative for this historical event that makes Spooner unique. The Spooner Rodeo is a long-running tradition, and it would be an honor to represent it. Given the opportunity, I would represent the Spooner Rodeo with poise and grace.
Abby Droessler
Hello! My name is Abby Droessler, I am 18 years old and live just outside of Hayward. I am the proud daughter of Ben and Meghan Droessler. I have two siblings: a younger brother and an older sister.
Prior to the summer of 2016, I competed in volleyball, track and gymnastics. However, an injury that summer held me back from competing during further years.
While I couldn’t compete, I found ways to get back on my horses and grow as a rider.
I am a recipient of the American Red Cross Youth Good Samaritan Award for sharing my story and giving back to the community through annual blood drives since my accident in 2016. I recently graduated early from Hayward High School and started a semester early down at CVTC in Eau Claire, in hopes of becoming a Surgical Technologist or Registered Nurse.
I have attended the Spooner Rodeo every year since I can remember. I have been around horses since I was four years old. Ever since then, I never got out of the “Mommy, I want a horse” phase. I show my horses in barrels and cattle work, and also herd cattle for a farm in Hayward, but I have always had a spot in my heart to be rodeo royalty. I have been involved in our town’s 4-H for seven years when I competed and won the opportunity to be Spooner Rodeo Princess 2019.
To be Spooner Rodeo Royalty is a major accomplishment for myself given that in 2016 I wasn’t sure if I would ever ride my horses again. It was the fulfilment of dreams I had as a four-year-old.
I am so excited to have the opportunity to be a model for the young girls that dream of having my position one day as Spooner Rodeo Royalty, by showing then that anything is possible no matter what life brings your way.
Chloe Tomesh
Hello, my name is Chloe Tomesh and I am 18 years old and a senior at Rice Lake High School. My parents are Bruce Johnson and Ashleigh Tomesh, and I have three younger brothers and four younger sisters. I grew up on my grandparents’ farm just outside of Haugen and currently work on the dairy farm feeding calves.
In school I am involved in the National Honor Society, jazz choir and regular choir, Catharsis, and the International Thespian Society, where I am currently a co-president of my troupe.
Outside of school I am involved in the Barron County 4-H Horse and Youth Project for my 10th year in a row, and am currently holding the Youth Board President chair, in a youth-run project.
The first time I sat on a horse was when I was merely a couple of months old and my passion for horses has grown ever since. I grew up riding horses with my three aunts, earning my own horse at the age of four. Currently I show driving my Clydesdale, Ace, western pleasure with my paint, Silk-N-Honey, and am working towards training my own gymkhana horse after using Billy, our family favorite, for the past 10 years.
I have plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for Animal Science-Equine on a pre-vet track in the fall and hope to one day open a vet clinic of my own to protect and love these beautiful creatures we have been blessed with.
My love for the Spooner Rodeo started 12 years ago when one of my aunts became Spooner Rodeo Queen. I have since longed to follow in her footsteps and become Spooner Rodeo Royalty.
I believe that Spooner Rodeo Royalty should have a deep understanding of horses as well as the passion to take care of them, which is why I believe I am a great candidate for Spooner Rodeo Royalty.
Samantha Kennell
Hi, my is Samantha Kennell and I live in Hayward. I am 16 years old and a junior in high school. I have two loving parents and four brothers. My family took a large step many years ago to become a foster family. I can’t express my love towards my foster sister and adopted brother and how much they mean to me and have taught me throughout our journey.
Since I was a little girl, horses have always held a special place in my heart. In the past, I have shown my two mares in pleasure and gymkhana events.
I also enjoy cattle work at a nearby ranch, showing draft horses at local and state fairs, and I have recently begun my journey in the sport of Polocrosse.
Giving back to my community has always been one of my top priorities. One of the ways I am able to achieve this is being the Sawyer County 4-Leaf Clover 4H Club president, a member of the horse project leadership board, as well as participating in eight different projects.
I’m currently a member of the junior class board, and active member of National Honor Society. This has given me the opportunity to volunteer, help teach other youth, and become a role model for my community.
After high school I plan on attending WITC in Rice Lake to study criminal justice. I plan to further my education by attending the police academy in hopes of pursuing law enforcement.
Fall of 2019, I participated and graduated from the Sawyer County Police Explorers program, Post 211. This has allowed me to expand my knowledge and interests in the law and emergency service fields. It has given me the opportunity to apply and be chosen for the Sawyer County Search and Rescue Team.
Growing up, I remember attending the Spooner Rodeo in hopes that one day I could become royalty and represent this amazing sport of rodeo. I am so excited to be in the running for the 2020 Spooner Rodeo Royalty! I hope to encourage young girls to reach for the stars and never give up!
Gloria Stumph
Hello, my name is Gloria Stumph and I live in Springbrook. I am the daughter of Kati and Chad Stumph. I also have my younger sister, Jenna Stumph. I am currently finishing my junior year at Spooner High School. My goal after high school is to pursue a career in business management. This coming fall I will be starting classes at WITC in Rice Lake while I finish my senior year. I have also been working at Red Cross Pharmacy in Spooner since August of last year.
I have been riding horses ever since I can remember. I started taking lessons and showed horseless horse my first year in 4-H. Eventually I finally got my own horse and if I learned anything from that horse it was never to give up and to have patience.
For the last 10 years I have been a part of the Go-Getters 4-H Club in Washburn County. I am also the president of the older members Junior Leaders 4-H Club, and have been a 4-H Ambassador for the last three years.
I have also been a part of the Spooner FFA since my freshman year in high school. This year I have the honor of being the treasurer for the Wisconsin State 4-H Horse Youth Board. Last summer I gained the amazing experience of trying out and being crowned the 2019 Northwest Equine Club Queen in Hayward. I also was selected to participate at the 2019 Champions Challenge at the Wisconsin State Fair for Trail.
Trying out for Spooner Rodeo Royalty in 2019 gave me such a great experience even though I had not been crowned. Being part of the Exceptional Rodeo was one of the highlights of my year.
Becoming rodeo royalty has been a dream of mine since I first started attending the rodeo 12 years ago. In those 12 years I have never missed a performance and have grown such a love for the Heart of the North Rodeo. It would be such an honor to represent the Spooner community and the sport of rodeo.
Elora Repman
My name is Elora Repman and I am a 16-year-old junior living in Birchwood with two loving parents and two playful brothers. I own three horses, a pony, and three cats, just to name a few animals that I share my life with. I enjoy horseback riding, specifically barrel racing and jumping. My family’s favorite things to do is watch movies outside on our homemade movie screen.
The most interesting things about me is the fact that I had open-heart surgery at 6 days old. I am happy to report that I am doing pretty well.
I am also involved in many extracurriculars. Some of which include 4-H, newspaper, yearbook, FBLA, and mathematics. These all involve my hobbies of design and horses. With these activities came new achievements, goals, likes and dislikes, and special events. I also hope to pursue a career in art at Disney when I graduate.
I have been riding horses since my earliest memory. These magnificent creatures have brought so much happiness to my life that I don’t know what I would do without them; they even run my summer. When we aren’t showing, we are practicing. My favorite thing to do with them is to go for a bareback ride.
I want to become Spooner Rodeo Queen because I want to share my love of horses with others.
Becoming queen would also show other girls that if you put your mind to it, then you can achieve anything – even with setbacks.
Becoming queen will help share my skills and experiences with other people and allow me to help them reach the best person they can be.
