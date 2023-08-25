As the last days of summer play out, the northwestern Wisconsin landscape is quietly changing. Green fields are turning golden; hints of color are showing up in the trees. And here, a lonely sandhill crane walks across a sleepy morning meadow.
The rising rising sun casts a golden glow across the landscape as it lights up a thick fog that has settled in. Such mornings grow more common as August days fade, letting us know that fall is not far away.
Splashes of red are starting to show up in the leaves overhead as trees take on the colors of early autumn. A little red here, a hint of orange over there, maybe some gold elsewhere. Little by little, the leaves are signaling change.
One of the very first signs that things are starting to change in the area, ferns on the forest floor and roadside ditches are turning from green to gold. Soon they will change to brown as autumn days advance.
As the last days of summer play out, the northwestern Wisconsin landscape is quietly changing. Green fields are turning golden; hints of color are showing up in the trees. And here, a lonely sandhill crane walks across a sleepy morning meadow.
Bill Thornley
The rising rising sun casts a golden glow across the landscape as it lights up a thick fog that has settled in. Such mornings grow more common as August days fade, letting us know that fall is not far away.
Bill Thornley
Splashes of red are starting to show up in the leaves overhead as trees take on the colors of early autumn. A little red here, a hint of orange over there, maybe some gold elsewhere. Little by little, the leaves are signaling change.
Bill Thornley
One of the very first signs that things are starting to change in the area, ferns on the forest floor and roadside ditches are turning from green to gold. Soon they will change to brown as autumn days advance.
Bill Thornley
His small antlers covered in velvet, a young whitetail buck grunts as it moves near a small group of does. The little fellow may be caught up in the very early stages of the rutting season!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.