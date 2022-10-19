It was Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch time at Spooner High School. Spooner FFA joined schools, early care centers, colleges, hospitals and other organizations across the Great Lakes Region states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa and Ohio in the eighth-annual Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch. Participants celebrated National Farm to School Month and local farmers by crunching into local Golden Delicious apples at noon Oct. 13. For more information about the Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch, visit cias.wisc.edu/our-events/applecrunch/.
Shell Lake third graders took part in the Great Apple Crunch, joining other kids across the country in biting an apple all at the same time. Mrs. Skinner’s and Mrs. Nelson’s classes participated.
Bill Thornley
Contributed
Taking a big bite out of a Smith’s Orchard apple, Esabella Root, a Shell Lake third grader, joined in the Great Apple Crunch. It was part of the Farm to School Program.
SHELL LAKE – Shell Lake third-grade students got a tasty treat on Thursday, Oct. 13, as they took part in the Great Apple Crunch.
The Great Apple Crunch is part of the National Farm to School Month, by collectively purchasing and crunching into locally grown apples. Schools all over the country took part, with kids biting their apples at the same time.
