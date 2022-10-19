SHELL LAKE – Shell Lake third-grade students got a tasty treat on Thursday, Oct. 13, as they took part in the Great Apple Crunch.

The Great Apple Crunch is part of the National Farm to School Month, by collectively purchasing and crunching into locally grown apples. Schools all over the country took part, with kids biting their apples at the same time.

