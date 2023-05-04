Winners

Aria Hodgett (front row, L) was a local Delta Kappa Gamma Literacy Awards winner honored April 20.

 Contributed

CUMBERLAND — The Psi/Northwest WisconsinChapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) completed their annual Literary Awards Recognition.

Aria Hodgett, a fourth-grader at Shell Lake Elementary School, was a local winner as well as a third-place winner in the State Competition.

