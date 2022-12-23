SLHS

SHELL LAKE – For the first time in history, Shell Lake students will be able to travel overseas with their school.

High school Spanish teacher Katie Johnson approached the Shell Lake School Board Monday, Dec. 19, to request a club trip to Costa Rica in June 2024. Johnson has been to Costa Rica three times, two of which were on student trips.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments