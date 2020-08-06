SHELL LAKE– The Shell Lake School Board met in special session in the Shell Lake High School gym on Tuesday, July 28, to discuss and approve the School District of Shell Lake Fall Reopening Plan for 2020-2021.
All those entering the building were instructed to wear face masks and maintain social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the public, including parents, interested citizens, and some students, spread out through the bleachers as the Shell Lake School Board took their places.
Shell Lake Superintendent David Bridenhagen explained that there will be three levels of educational programming for the 2020-21 school year. The level of instruction, he stressed, will be determined by the threat of COVID-19 to the staff, students, and community.
Shell Lake Schools will determine the levels based on guidance from the Washburn County Health Department, Department of Public Instruction, Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Operations will return to pre-COVID-19 levels when the threat of the virus is no longer present.
“Our plan is students attend five days a week, with the day ending at 2:30 p.m.,” said Bridenhagen, explaining the reason for the shorter day.
“When students get off their buses they will go right into their classrooms. There will be no gathering in the halls, the day will begin at 8 a.m., a shorter day.”
Here is a look at the three levels of education, depending on COVID-19.
Level One
Shell Lake is currently at Level One as of July 21.
> Students will be spaced 6 feet apart in classrooms as much as possible.
> Students will not share school supplies, and those supplies that must be shared will be disinfected after use.
> Students grades 7-12 will be assigned a Chromebook.
> After-school programs will continue, and families can enroll.
> Staff may be reassigned to support core classrooms.
There will be social and emotional support by guidance counselors, with weekly and monthly classroom discussions in all grades. During the first week of school there will be a focus on social and emotional health, and also a focus on staff wellnes.
Virtual Options: Students and families not comfortable attending school during the pandemic will have Online Virtual Options.
“We will be using Fuel Education,” said Bridenhagen, noting it is a combination of printed and online education.
K-2 students would have approximately 30% online instruction, 70% printed. As grade levels increase, levels will change to as much as 70% online and 30% printed. A Shell Lake staff member will be assigned to oversee the program and students.
Students in grades 7-12 will be able to attend school online in full or in part using Google Classroom and Google Meet.
“Hopefully, things will change and the pandemic will subside,” said the superintendent. “These plans are fluid. Everything changes quickly.”
Level Two
A spike in COVID-19-related absences among student or teachers or in the county would result in Level 2.
> Students would attend school two days a week and be taught virtually two days a week. One day a week will be used for teacher preparation of the virtual learning and cleaning.
At Level 2, all lunch would be served in the classroom. The building would receive a thorough cleaning on Wednesdays.
Level Three
“Level Three is an outbreak,” said Bridenhagen. “We would be closed and back to all online. We hope very much that doesn’t happen.”
In the event of an outbreak, added board members, the state could mandate a closure of the schools.
There will be many safety protocols in place.
All students and teachers will be required to wear face masks, and social distancing of 6 feet will be in place as much as possible.
Among safety highlights, every family will be provided a thermometer to take student temperatures before school. Students with a morning temperature of 100 degrees or more are to remain at home. Families will be furnished with at least one face mask.
Students will be assigned seats on the school buses. Buses will be loaded from back to front, and unloaded front to back to minimize contact.
Students from the same family will sit together on the bus, with at least one empty seat between the next child or family sitting on the bus. After each route, buses will be sanitized.
Visitors will be required to wear masks in the school, and that policy will be in place until the pandemic ends.
Parent and teacher conferences will be held virtually.
Meetings will be held virtually whenever possible.
Masks required
With several of the members of the public, the requirement for students to wear face masks was not popular.
“Masks will be required, and we are using the 6-foot bubble rule,” said Bridenhagen. “They will wear masks on the bus, upon entering the school, and go right to their classrooms. We know there have to be breaks, and there will be 5-minute breaks.”
Masks will not be needed once students have received their lunch, during recess, during band practice (with social distancing), in physical education, or any other time when a distance of at least 6 feet is provided. Masks will be required in the lunch line and during bathroom breaks.
Comments
The board presented members of the public an opportunity to express their thoughts and to ask questions.
The public was also able to comment online. The first online comment: “For those parents interested in taking your students out of the district, I propose we do that now.”
One in-person question wondered if teachers will have extra prep time, which was answered – they will.
Another individual took issue with the wearing of masks.
“This is an issue of individual rights, use of face masks in school,” he said. “Parents are being ignored, as if the school knows what is best for our children. A survey was sent to families, and 62% want school to resume. But only 14.9% think children should have to wear face masks full time.”
“Why, after the survey, are parents’ opinions being ignored?” asked another.
Others disputed the percentages, but at no time did the meeting get loud or out of control. It was merely questions being asked, and board members tried to provide answers.
“We realize we can’t make everybody happy,” said one. “Our goal is to provide a safe work environment for our kids and teachers. And, a lot of these kids live with vulnerable parents. The recommendation is masks. If we don’t protect our kids from getting sick, they’ll shut us down. And, the virtual option is available for those who do not agree.
“We need to follow what the experts say,” added another board member. “We’re trying to listen to the experts, and saying we can’t eliminate it, but we can reduce the risk.”
“We want to do everything we can to work with the community,” said Bridenhagen. “This certainly isn’t the fall we were looking forward to, celebrating our new addition … that has been put on hold. But we want to work with you and do everything we can to get this to work.”
One board member commented, “On masks, we hope people understand this was not an easy decision for us.
