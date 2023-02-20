City hall

SHELL LAKE – The Shell Lake Police Department has hired a full-time officer, Mikayla Greisen, to fulfill a soon-to-be vacated position.

Officer Vinny Escamilla took a bailiff position with the Washburn County Sheriff’s Department, and offered to work part-time until his position was filled. The Shell Lake City Council approved hiring a new full-time officer.

