SHELL LAKE– Shell Lake Public Library is planning a host of programs for October.

Antsy Pants Story Time: Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

October’s Themes: October 5, Pumpkins; October 12, Fall; October 19, Moon; October 26, Spiders.

Books, songs, dancing, games, and dramatic play for preschoolers.

LFRC Story Time: Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Stories, crafts, and snacks geared to preschool age children, but all are welcome.

Presented by Lakeland Family Resource Center.

Maker Monday – Pumpkins: Monday, Oct. 4, 5 to 6 p.m.

A fun night of making cute pumpkins for fall.

This is a free program open to adults only. Pre-registration is required. Call or stop in to sign up.

Story Walk – If You Give a Pig a Pancake: Monday to Friday, October 4-15

Discover the story of “If You Give a Pig a Pancake” as you stroll around the library. Fun for all ages.

Outside the Lego Box: Monday, Oct. 18, 4 to 5 p.m.

Lego challenges and free build for ages 5-plus.

Minecraft Club: Thursday, Oct. 21, 4 to 5 p.m.

Play Minecraft with friends on the library’s own private server. Registration is required by calling 715.468.2074 or stopping in the library to sign up. For ages 10 to 18.

Author Visit – Earl and Linda Degner, Saturday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m.

Local author Linda Degner will be speaking with the star of her children’s books, Earl.

Open to all ages; refreshments will be served.

Upcoming

More information

Events are free unless otherwise mentioned. Children under 10 years must be accompanied by an adult or caregiver.

For more information about these or any other library programs: shelllakelibrary.org, 715.468.2074, Facebook and Instagram.

