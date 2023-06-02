Native American traditions often include nature, and in this case an eagle feather. At the Eagle Feather Ceremony, Dawn Eiche presented feathers to students Nevaeh Root-Larson, Tala Matrious and Hayden Eiche.
Given recognition as the leaders of the Shell Lake Class of 2023 were co-valedictorians Donovan Hecimovich, Landon Deneen and Hadley Tims.
Bill Thornley
Salutatorian for the Shell Lake Class of 2023 was Amelia Hampe.
The Dell Scholarship will amount to $20,000 for Shell Lake senior Emily Hall. It was presented by Sasha Weegman.
Presenting the Washburn County 4-H Achievement Award to Amelia Hampe was Julene Peck.
The Karen Swan Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Cody Cox by Lee Swan.
Pete Hubin, a member of the class of 1956, presented 2023 Shell Lake senior Trenton Palmer $500 from the A.D. Olsen Scholarship
The Shell Lake Lions Club Scholarship was presented by Matt Golke and Deb Nebel to seniors Cody Cox, Landon Deneen, Dalton Schroeder, Amelia Hampe and Hadley Tims.
Maureen Hoffman and Sharon Miller presented the Shell Lake Chamber of Commerce scholarships of $500 to Hadley Tims and Logan Yos.
Col. Paul Wharton was at the ceremony to present the $1,000 Keystone Masonic Lodge #263 Scholarship to Rose LeTexiet.
Jen Bos presented FFA Scholarships to Shell Lake seniors, including Donovan Hecimovich, Brianna Fedie and Logan Yos.
The Evelyn Campbell Memorial Nursing Scholarship of $1,000 was presented by Jim Campbell to Katie Green.
Earning their fourth-year Academic Letters were Donovan Hecimovich, Amelia Hampe, Hadley Tims and Landon Deneen.
Daemen Bieniewski was presented the $1,750 Irene Wigchers Memorial Scholarship by Jen Bos.
