Above: The Shell Lake High School held their 2023 graduation program on Friday, May 26, at the Performance Center. One of the many traditions at Shell Lake is for the graduates to throw off their caps — out with the old, in with the new!
Due to a three-way tie in their grade point average, the Shell Lake class of 2023 had three class valedictorians and one salutatorian. Shown (L-R): Landon Deneen, Hadley Tims, Donovan Hecimovich and salutatorian Amelia Hampe.
The Shell Lake High School graduated 44 students in its ceremony; they have been friends and classmates for the past 14 years. They will be going their way as they head off to college, tech schools, military, and as they enter the workforce. They have been prepared for this new adventure through the collected resources and effort of the community.
Left: Shell Lake senior Nevaeh Hope Root-Larson is happy to receive her graduation diploma. She is also happy to start her new adventure. She is wearing the eagle feather on her cap; it is a symbol of honor given to her by the St. Croix Tribal Education Department. Shown (L-R): Evan Fisher, Root-Larson and Shell Lake High School Principal Mark Rykal.
Larry Samson
Larry Samson
Larry Samson
