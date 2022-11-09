SHELL LAKE – On Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Darrell Aderman Auditorium, the Shell Lake Arts Center hosted musicians from 31 area schools at the Middle School Band Festival.

The young talent was supported by many proud parents and friends, and the performances were fantastic. Conducting the youth were Chris Gleason, Bill Simon and Lisa Kiener-Barnett.

