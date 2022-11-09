...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 7 to 12 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island
WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to midnight
CST Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory, from
midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Spooner school included (left to right) Mr. Joey Scaffidi, Reid Hagen, Addison Robotti, Keb Schlapper, Avery Voeltz, Lilleyanna Gudenschwager.
Those from St. Francis were (back row, L-R) Alaska Johnson, Kate Reedy, Olivia Webster, Aaron Leckel, Nolen Larson, Mr. Ben Pettit. (Front row, L-R) Elizabeth Zwisler, Abigail Lambert, Lily Paulson and Luke Johnson.
Northwood Middle School musicians were among the 31 area schools who played at the Shell Lake Arts Center. Bacl row, L-R: Aiden Hakime, Jada Booth, Gunnar Golembiewski, Roger Matousek, Raya Johnston. Front row, L-R: Roman Gooderham, Emma Elkins, Chloe Davey, Jacob Martin, Emmy Maria and Director Britany Turinske.
Patrick Barnett is executive director at the Shell Lake Arts Center. He had a lot to smile about as he welcomed a large audience for the Middle School Band Festival on Nov. 3. Music students from 31 area school participated.
Schools from across the entire region had young musicians at Shell Lake Arts Center for the Middle School Band Festival. From Shell Lake, percussionist Annabelle Harrington performed with the Northwoods Band.
Music students from 31 Northland schools performed in the Northwoods, Wilderness and Lakeside Bands, formed for the Middle School Band Festival at Shell Lake Arts Center.
