Theater

SHELL LAKE — The Shell Lake Arts Center is proud to host Claudia Schmidt Saturday evening, Feb 18.

Her concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Erika Quam Memorial Theatre (605 First St., Shell Lake). Tickets can be bought at the door or https://shelllakeartscenter.org/events/concerts-with-erika-an-evening-with-claudia-schmidt/.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments