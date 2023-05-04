The Shell Lake Arts Center held their second-annual First Year Masterclass workshop for area students. Nine schools with over 190 students attended the workshop held Thursday, April 27, at the Arts Center. The workshop helps the fifth-grade students to become better musicians and to help them develop good practice skills that will make them better musicians. The students performed in a concert at the end of their day.
The Northwood School participated in the workshop by sending eight of their promising students. Shown, back row (L-R): with their teacher, Britany Turinske, are Shyann Arserneau, J.J. Schultz, Julian Marshall and Alexis Arbuckle. Front row, Olivia Elkins, Saige Meyer, Sierra Lehnertz and Lillyanna Buckner.
