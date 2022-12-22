...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST SUNDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT... For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20
kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected. For the
Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40
kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or
greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN... For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM
CST this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY
NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
snow and blowing. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph causing blowing and
drifting snow, with visibility a half mile or less at times on
some roads. Worst travel conditions on Friday.
* WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST Saturday
night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow loading on trees from the past storm
in combination with the high winds may cause tree damage
resulting in power outages in cold weather. Periods of
whiteout conditions are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
SPOONER – The Washburn County Sheriff’s Department is notifying the public of the release of sex offender Gary S. Walton, 57, to W8860 Cty. Rd. A in Spooner on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Walton is a convicted sex offender who has been identified by Department of Corrections (DOC) professionals as a person who may present a risk to re-offend. A decision to notify the community of Walton’s release has been made by members of a core team that reviews Special Sex Offender Bulletin notifications forwarded by the DOC.
