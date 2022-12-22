Gary Walton

Gary Walton

SPOONER – The Washburn County Sheriff’s Department is notifying the public of the release of sex offender Gary S. Walton, 57, to W8860 Cty. Rd. A in Spooner on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Walton is a convicted sex offender who has been identified by Department of Corrections (DOC) professionals as a person who may present a risk to re-offend. A decision to notify the community of Walton’s release has been made by members of a core team that reviews Special Sex Offender Bulletin notifications forwarded by the DOC.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments