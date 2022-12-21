SHELL LAKE - The National Weather Service is forecasting another winter storm beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21, and remaining in the region through Saturday, Dec. 24.

Snow is forecast to begin over northwestern Wisconsin throughout the day Wednesday. Prolonged northwesterly wind gusts around 45 mph are expected to start Thursday evening, Dec. 22, and to remain high through at least Saturday.

