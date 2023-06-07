...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. Northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 15 to 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon and evening
Minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also
expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
Right: Spooner Elementary School fourth-grade students received Presidential Awards on Thursday, June 1, for their ranking in FAST Reading and Math assessments, along with consistent performances in the classroom and following the Rails Way in all areas of the school. Pictured are Ben Sutton, Bentlee Polenska, Jaelyn Fizel, Anberlin Danielsen and Rowyn Allard.
Above: SES fourth graders received the Citizenship Award, which is voted on by students in each classroom, for being respectful, responsible, trustworthy, honest and role models for younger students. Pictured are Wesley Kurtz, Eli Kohlthoff, Jaelyn Fizel, Ethin Bullion, Lilianna Scaffidi and Rowyn Allard.
Bill Thornley
Above: SES fourth graders received the Citizenship Award, which is voted on by students in each classroom, for being respectful, responsible, trustworthy, honest and role models for younger students. Pictured are Wesley Kurtz, Eli Kohlthoff, Jaelyn Fizel, Ethin Bullion, Lilianna Scaffidi and Rowyn Allard.
