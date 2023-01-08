Senior center
Regan Kohler

SPOONER – The Spooner Senior Center has ongoing and special events in the month of January.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Rick Scott and Tay Ramsey of Wild Rivers Acupuncture and Natural Health will give a presentation on acupuncture and herbal medicine at 11 a.m.

