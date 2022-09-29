The new Spooner Senior Center at the Annex is still in the future, but the present one still has a lot of energy. An open house was held Sunday, Sept. 25, and a cheerful event it was. Cake, ice cream and laughter was shared and enjoyed. Some visitors and members are shown with Carol Ligler serving the cake. New members included Jeffrey and Linda Jansen, David and Peggy Pfister and Kappy Kantor with Mary Patrick and Ruth Skeie. The welcome mat is always out!
Seniors – no need to rush home! Friendly conversations, sharing ideas and making new friends are an important part of the Spooner Senior Center get-togethers. Seniors are a growing segment of the area’s population and should be able to enjoy more activities together. Interested? Contact a member.
Bob Wanek
